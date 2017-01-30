Harlem Globetrotters visit Viscardi School in Albertson

The Harlem Globetrotters visited the Henry Viscardi School in Albertson recently, and they helped sixth-grader Leila Alleyne, 11, to do one of their trademark tricks — spinning a basketball on her finger.

“It was cool. I didn’t know I could do that,” Leila said. “I thought it was going to fall off, but it didn’t.”

Globetrotters Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm and Crissa “Ace” Jackson visited the school for children with physical disabilities on Dec. 22 as part of the Globetrotters’ “Great Assist Program,” which reaches out to kids in schools, at hospitals and more. The players also interacted with the kids on Viscardi’s wheelchair basketball teams. SNY, a television network based around sports, filmed the event and aired a three-minute piece on it on Jan. 22 as part of its “Play Ball Week.”

The Globetrotters will be on Long Island on April 11 at the newly revamped Nassau Coliseum; for tickets visit harlemglobetrotters.com/nyc.