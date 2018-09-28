‘The Lost Books: The Scroll of Kings’ reviewed by LI kid

The book I read is “The Lost Books: The Scroll of Kings,” by Sarah Prineas (Harper). The story is about Alex, an apprentice librarian, who learns that certain books around the library are alive and dangerous.

After the Royal Librarian Farnsworth is killed by one of the books, Alex impersonates him and goes on a quest to find the dangerous books and lock them away so they won’t hurt anyone else. Along the way Alex meets many interesting characters who help him on his quest. Two of them are Queen Kenneret and Charlie.

Throughout the story Alex gets into some very strange and dangerous situations. My favorite part of the book is the ending when Alex does the most incredible thing. I would definitely recommend this book to anyone who likes adventure-filled stories about magic and fantasy.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Ursula Gavan and Gina Romano’s fourth-grade class, Sunrise Drive Elementary School, Sayville