Help! I'm addicted to my iPad

DEAR KIDSDAY: I am a 10-year-old girl and I really like to play on my iPad. I can't stop. My mom takes it away from me but I always find a way to get it back. I want to go outside, but it always pulls me back.

AddictedDEAR ADDICTED: We agree that iPads are the greatest for school and fun. We think it is good that you know you have a problem and we think the first thing you should do is put a timer on yourself. Limit yourself to time on the iPad. Ask mom to find better hiding places or she can change the password so that she can limit your time too. Call more of your friends to get together but make it an iPad-free play time.