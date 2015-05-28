They say don't judge a book by its cover. This book is about just that. I read "Henry Aaron's Dream," Matt Tavares (Candlewick). Growing up, Henry Aaron was judged by his color as well as his size.

All he wanted to be was a baseball player like his hero Jackie Robinson. Trying out for baseball teams was difficult because he was judged by his height. He was tiny.

Henry did not let that change his mind. He continued to play. He developed his skills and eventually learned how to hold the ball the right way. Henry Aaron became a strong, skillful baseball player in the end. If you enjoy happy endings with a good message, read this book.