Amusement park summer deals: Hersheypark, Sesame Place and more near Long Island 

A family day trip to a theme park makes for a thrilling last hurrah to summer, especially when it doesn’t bust the back-to-school budget. And with some of the season’s steepest discounts hitting this month, it’s cheaper than ever for kids to spend a day spinning in a teacup, whooshing through a water tube or testing a roaring roller coaster’s scream factor.

Half-price tickets, low-cost pre-closing hours and flash sales are among the sweet deals offered at nearby theme parks like Splish Splash in Calverton and Adventureland in Farmingdale. Find them a day trip away at Six Flags in New Jersey and Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

Here are rundowns on the deals and tips for a hiccup-free time from Long Island parents and other theme park visit wizards.

Credit: Hersheypark; Brittainy Newman; Steve Pfost; Kelleher Photography / Alamy Stock Photo;

Find the parks

1. Hersheypark

100 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, Pennsylvania, hersheypark.com, $84.95

The 121-acre, 70-ride park inspired by chocolate features 15 roller coasters including Wildcat’s Revenge, a new version of the park’s original coaster. The whole family can spread out in a kiddie area with 20-plus attractions and at the park’s eponymous marketplace and restaurant complex.

Parent tip: Melissa Rung of East Setauket took her now aged 8 and 10 children to Hersheypark last summer. Rung, an audiologist at Stony Brook Medicine, says instead of the roller coasters, her children opted for “the swings and mini-coasters” in the children’s area. Rung adds, “Hershey’s Chocolate World is a must-go because it’s fun for all ages.”

Sweet deal: 30% off one-day tickets purchased online and happy hours ticket $36.99 after 4 p.m., both valid through Sept. 10.

2. Luna Park

1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island, Brooklyn, lunaparknyc.com. Entrance to the park is free; starting at $3 per ride

Take a walk on the boardwalk to Coney Island’s legendary Luna Park, originally built in 1903. Join the generations that have relaxed amid the sweet salt air at food kiosks, arcade games and 37 rides. The latter includes The Cyclone wooden roller coaster, a landmark you can actually board for an 85-foot, 60-degree drop at a top speed of 60 mph.

Parent tip: Michelle Grant, 44, of Hempstead says her 5-year-old son enjoyed (and won prizes) playing Whac-a-Mole and ringtoss arcade games last summer. Grant, dean of students at Hofstra University, cautioned that some rides “may look like they are appealing to kids, but when you get up close, they are too fast or too high.” She chose rides on which her son “felt secure because mom was riding right behind him.”

Sweet deal: The Extraordinary Wristband, $65 or $43 for visitors under 4 feet tall, offers unlimited access to most rides for up to four hours. It’s available up to three hours before closing time.

3. Splish Splash Water Park

2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton, Splishsplash.com, $74.99

There’s fun for kids of all ages, and accommodations for children with special needs, at the splashy playland nestled in Suffolk County’s Pine Barrens area. New this year: the Hyperlight, which whooshes riders for 45 seconds through a 300-foot tube slide, to a disco or techno beat. The 96-acre water park features 20 waterslides, two wave pools, kiddie ride areas, a lazy river and more.

Parent tip: “Make sure you bring all the things that are important to your kids,” such as a change of clothing, favorite snacks and things “to engage them if they need a break,” says Melissa Swailes, 40, of Bay Shore. Swailes take an annual trip to enjoy Splish Splash’s Autism Day in August with her daughter, Brooklyn, 9, and son, Carter, 8, whom Swailes says are on the autism spectrum. Splish Splash is one of the area theme parks that is a Certified Autism Center offering sensory guides, fast passes and other accommodations, according to Danielle Trombetta, director of marketing. Swailes adds, “If you know that your kids are going to need some downtime and you are with a group of people, rent a cabana” for a convenient place to meet and eat. Cabana rental starts at $129/day for up to six people.

Sweet deal: $49.99 ages 2 and older, online only.

4. Adventureland

2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, adventureland.us, $36.99-$46.99

Open since 1962, Adventureland’s more than 30 attractions include the Fireball, a vertical free-fall roller coaster introduced last year. The Turbulence coaster is popular with ages 5 to 12, who often ride with their parents, says Jeanine Gentile, park manager. Head to the kiddie area to ride a carousel, train or Ferris wheel.

Parent tip: “Know the layout of the park beforehand," Gentile says. “Having that general sense of the park will make it a smooth day and the park employees at the entrances can help you out.”

Sweet deal: Arrive two hours before closing time to buy the Alfie’s Last Call ticket, $25 per person (at ticket booth only). Park closing hours are posted in the morning on Facebook and Instagram. A $5 off discount is offered for tickets purchased online.

5. Diggerland USA

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, New Jersey, diggerlandusa.com, $49.95

Active youngsters will definitely dig this construction theme park where they can try grown-up tasks like driving a life-size excavator or farm tractor — just a few of the 40 rides. New this summer are the Lumberjack Claw log loader (a bigger version of the arcade claw) and the Hook & Ladder emergency vehicle display.

Parent tip: Park spokesperson Dennis Nierzwicki says parents can feel free to get on the rides with their kids. That offers an opportunity, he adds, to “bond with your children in a fun, interactive experience” and help “them fulfill the construction fantasy.”

Sweet deal: $4 off tickets, online only; free parking.

6. Sesame Place

100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Sesameplace.com/Philadelphia, $99.99

Elmo will be so happy to see you at this quintessential kiddie park where characters from the multi-award-winning children’s TV program spring to life in 25 colorful — and generally furry — attractions, shows and parades. Kids can also hang out or dine with puppet pals like Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, or frolic at the new Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores and Big Bird’s Beach attractions.

Parent tip: "No matter the season, I always recommend that guests take the time to see the parade — during the summer, it’s called the Sesame Street Party Parade — for an energetic neighborhood block party — it’s truly the highlight of the day,” says Meagan Passero, communications manager. The partyers generally include the likes of Elmo, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch.

Sweet deal: Up to a 55% off a one-day ticket purchased online, about $42.99.





7. Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, New Jersey, sixflags.com/greatadventure, $99.99

A must for coaster enthusiasts of any age, but especially teens, Six Flags is known for pulse-pounders like the wooden El Toro (76-degree drop) and Kingda Ka, reputed to be among the tallest and fastest coasters on earth. Youngsters can frolic at Hurricane Harbor’s new Splash Island treehouse play structure and 14 slides.

Parent tip: Swailes says that because the rides can be too loud for younger children’s ears, she packs noise canceling headphones to block out the roar. “They don’t have to be the expensive ones,” Swailes says of headsets available online.

Sweet deal: A $70 combo ticket covers visits to both Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor on the same day, or on two consecutive or nonconsecutive days.

8. American Dream parks

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream Retail and Entertainment Complex, at The Meadowlands Sports Complex, americandream.com, $29.99 and up

At Big Snow American Dream, it’s endless winter with skiing, snowboarding and sledding happening year-round on a 1,000-foot artificial snow slope with a 160-foot vertical drop. Also in the complex: Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park (with a park after dark deal), DreamWorks Water Park, Legoland Discovery Center and more (with bundle pass deals).

Sweet deal: Up to 30% off Big Snow tickets when purchased through Groupon

9. Mountain Creek Waterpark

200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, New Jersey, Mountaincreek.com, $49.88

The big splashes include the Canyon Cliff Jump, Zero-G waterslide and High Tide wave pool, all about an hour outside New York City and can be coupled with a stay at Mountain Creek Resort and continued fun at the property's outdoor adventure park featuring a mountaintop zip line tour ($49).

Sweet deal: $29.99 single day admission when purchased through Groupon