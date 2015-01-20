Homework survey: Cool in school

What if your teacher said that you can do all of your homework in school? How would you feel? Well, we did a survey with the fourth and fifth graders in our school. The results were 71 for homework in school and 17 for homework at home.

We think that homework should be in school because if you have a lot of homework to do, if you have many after school activities, and get home late, it's hard to do it all.

Next thing you know you have to stay up late and you are too tired the next day at school. If there is homework time in school, and you have a question, you can talk to your teacher about it. With a lot of homework, it is a lot you have to carry in your backpack. Plus, if you have a question and ask a parent, they may not be able to help you.

We know that some kids would rather do their homework at home, too. We found out that homework should be done at home because then you can concentrate better and you aren't surrounded by a lot of other kids and you are forced to think independently. But, even though it is called homework that doesn't mean it can't be done in school.