Hunter Hayes sings 'Wanted' with Long Island kids at The Paramount

Meeting Hunter Hayes at The Paramount in Huntington on Friday was an experience of a lifetime. We met early in the afternoon and instead of talking to him in his dressing room, we all got together on his tour bus.

We thought Hunter was very outgoing and talkative. It was very interesting that he doesn’t think of himself as famous, which makes him very relatable. From our interview we learned that he writes his music for himself but it eventually winds up being for his fans. Also, besides being talented vocally, he is very good at playing the electric guitar, which is his favorite out of all the instruments he plays.

Most of his answers to our questions were very detailed and personal. We asked him about growing up in Louisiana and how it had an impact on his career. Hunter said, “Melodically and rhymthically it still has a huge impact on me today.”

We wanted to know who inspired him to start singing country music, and he responded, “A lot of people. There is no one answer for that. I could talk about all the people who influenced me for hours. But the big ones are Brian White, Garth Brooks and Vince Gill, just to name some. There were a lot of great guitar players too. I was blessed to grow up in a great era of country music.”

We asked him what his favorite memory as a performer was and Hunter told us headlining his first arena tour, which he said he is excited to do again.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

We think he is so great as a singer and musician we wanted to know if he had any other talents. He was quick to tell us, “No! I am useless otherwise!”

We asked him if he has a special place to write his music and Hunter said, “Kind of like everywhere. Although I have been writing a lot at home lately. I never really had a place where I had space to do that, and this is the first chapter in my life where I can now do that. Just being at home, I don’t know if that is a good thing or a bad thing yet. I will let you know in a couple of months when we have written a few songs there.”

Our last question was we asked him to help us sing his song “Wanted.” It was awesome. At first he laughed when we started singing, but then he grabbed his guitar and started jamming out with us. In all Hunter was a pleasure to interview.

Following the interview, the concert was even more fun. We got there early and made our way to the front row to the concert, which made it a better experience. Talent is no question when it comes to this star. He rocked the electric guitar, piano, vocals and acoustic guitar. Being on stage seemed so natural for him and it seemed like he just invited the crowd into his home.

Throughout the show he would check and see how his fans were doing and he also would talk about how thankful he is to have so many great fans. When he is on stage he sings with all his heart and it shows. All his songs were upbeat and catchy, easy to dance to and go along with.

At The Paramount, there is not a bad seat in the house. The light show made the concert even more special. Hunter’s band was extraordinary and enhanced his talent. Without a doubt, we would go see Hunter again in concert. Watch out world, Hunter is a rising star.