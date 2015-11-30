I collect key cards from hotels all around the world

My parents go on many business trips, but also travel a lot, in general. Sometimes I go with them. So they bring me back the key cards from the hotels where they stay and, through the years, I have collected many . . . an estimated guess would be that I have about 250 of them!

I also love collecting key cards from places I have been because I love looking back upon all of the memories I have shared with my family. I often sort them into piles of places I remember and places I love to visit or places I hope to visit. A couple of months ago I counted 236 but I have gotten a lot since then, so I don’t know how many I have now.

The hotel keys that are from the farthest away places are from Chile, Hong Kong and Tokyo. I love when I go to a hotel with my family and my parents give me an estimate of how many times they have been to the hotel and how many key cards they have gotten in their lives from it.