I enjoy volunteering at Cultural Arts Workshop of Massapequa

From October to January, I volunteer at the Young People’s Cultural Arts Workshop of Massapequa on Saturday mornings.

In this program, kids ages preschool to sixth grade can take classes that interest them. It offers science, art, music, sports and much more. Older kids can volunteer and help out in these classes.

My favorite classes to volunteer in were the music and art classes. During the music class I helped preschoolers and kindergartners make different instruments each week. During the art class I helped kids make crafts each week for the season or holiday.

The kids had lots of fun, and so did I. I decided to do this because lots of my friends did it, and I am very glad that I did — I really enjoyed it. Learn more at massapequaculturalarts.org