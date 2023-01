1. You're reading this now.

2. It is impossible to breathe through your mouth while sticking out your tongue.

4. You just tried that and realized you can do that but you look like a panting dog.

5. You are smiling now.

6. I just skipped number 3.

7. You just checked to see if I actually skipped number 3.

8. You are smiling again.

9. You must be pretty predictable if a piece of paper knows what you are going to do.

10. You are smiling once again.