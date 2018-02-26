IHOP offering free pancakes on National Pancake Day as a fundraiser

National Pancake Day is back, with IHOP restaurants offering free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 — when each diner is entitled to a shortstack of three Original Buttermilk Pancakes.

IHOP is anticipating the fundraiser, which carries the slogan “pancakes with a purpose,” will raise $5 million for children’s hospitals and health organizations.

How does IHOP raise money by giving away free pancakes?

The company hopes diners will donate after they dine, using credit cards, cash or checks. Each IHOP has designated Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children as its beneficiary. Diners can also purchase $5 wall tags entitling them to a $5 coupon for a return visit to IHOP before March 31.

Participants can also order off the regular menu at regular prices. Since IHOP National Pancake Day began in 2006, the corporation, its franchisees and guests have raised close to $30 million for community partners. For more information, visit ihop.com.