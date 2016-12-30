In volleyball, practice makes the difference

Drip, drip, drip. What is that sound? It is the sound of really energetic volleyball players. Volleyball is a fun sport to play. It is a good exercise for your body. You need to be in shape to play on a volleyball team because you run and dive a lot. We both have played for St. Catherine’s CYO volleyball team for the past two years. Alanah likes to serve, and Kahlin likes to spike the ball!

Besides that, here is what you need to be a good player:

You need to practice a lot. When you are practicing, practice set, bump, and if you are tall, spike. You might think this is a lot of work, but it isn’t because you don’t have to practice for more than 20-30 minutes. It takes about a year to get your overhand serve consistently over the net, but if you practice a lot you might get there a lot sooner.

Here are some hints to get better: 1. Practice for 20-30 minutes each day. 2. Get your friends and family involved. 3. Join a team. 4. Go to a camp. 5. Practice running. 6. Watch others play for tips.