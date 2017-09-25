Indoor glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course opens in Lake Grove

A new glow-in-the-dark indoor mini-golf venue opened this month at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Glowgolf Mini Golf is in the Lifestyle Village next to The Cheesecake Factory adjacent to the mall.

Glowgolf features 18 holes of mini golf; play up to three times for one fee of $12 per adult, $10 for children ages 5 to 12 and $7 for children 4 and younger. Glowgolf also does birthday parties.

This is Glowgolf’s second location on Long Island; the first is at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City.

For more information, call 631-265-0218 or visit opryglowgolf.com.