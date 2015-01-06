It's time for the Super Bowl, and for some super snacks

As everyone knows, the Super Bowl is coming up. Who's bringing the snacks? Well, football championships are quickly approaching, and this year will be the 49th annual Super Bowl. While pro football has been around for more than 100 years, the Super Bowl only started in 1967.

Now, we all love Super Bowls. You get to eat delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts. The most popular foods for the Super Bowl are finger foods, such as chips, Buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks and meatballs. Besides enjoying appetizers, often many people order heros or pizza, or they make chili and pasta to eat while watching the Super Bowl. For dessert, you can get a football-shaped cake or cookies.

Our class asked sixth-graders in our school what appetizers, entrees and desserts they liked best on Super Bowl Sunday. Not surprisingly, Buffalo wings came in strong, followed by pigs in a blanket, followed by chips and dip. Voting for the main course was very close. Ribs and pasta dishes were tied for first, followed by pizza and macaroni and cheese. Dessert was dominated by cookies and brownies. Other desserts mentioned were cakes and pies. If your favorite teams aren't in the Super Bowl, at least you will have the food and commercials and a halftime show with the great Katy Perry to look forward to. Bon appétit!