Looking forward to James Webb Space Telescope’s 2019 launch

The James Webb Space Telescope is a large infrared telescope with a 6.5-meter-wide primary mirror. The telescope will be launched from French Guiana in South America in spring 2019, according to NASA’s website.

The telescope will be launched by the Ariane 5 ECA rocket, and its mission will be from five to 10 years, orbiting 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Scientists are using the telescope to figure out more information about other galaxies and exploring our own galaxy in depth. Something that scientists really want to learn about is what the first galaxies or luminous objects were after the Big Bang. Scientists want to know how galaxies evolved from their formation from way back then to now, measure the chemical and physical properties of other neighboring galaxies and see if there is potential life in one of those systems, and observe the formation of stars and how they have changed over time into planetary systems.

The telescope is as big as a tennis court, it can see a penny 24 miles away, it is seven times more powerful than the Hubble, it can see the universe’s first light, it can work for over a decade, and it can find water on exoplanets.

I hope you have learned something new about the James Webb Space Telescope, and I hope you are just as hyped as I am for the launch in 2019!