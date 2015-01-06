Jets camp a fun, thrilling experience

I've been a Jets fan literally my entire life. I even came home from the hospital wearing a Jets outfit. But last summer I had an experience of a lifetime when I visited the Jets camp at Hofstra. It was a great experience for so many reasons. First, I had a chance to meet a lot of the Jets players. I even got a football signed by Eric Decker, Nick Folk, Nick Mangold, Jeremy Kerley and D'Brickashaw Ferguson. They were all so friendly, and they shared stories about their climb to NFL stardom.

I also watched them practice. I was on the field watching them up close to examine their moves. They were doing drills up and down the field to prepare for the season.

I even had a catch with Jeremy Kerley, a wide receiver. He talked to me about football, and he had so much fun tossing the ball around. The feeling was mutual!

If you would like to see the Jets practice, go to MetLife Stadium or Hofstra University in August. Even though they did not have the best season, I will always be a loyal Jets fan! Next year they are going to be great! J-E-T-S. Jets! Jets! Jets!