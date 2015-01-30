Joico Style Reform Matte Clay review

How do we look? Pretty good, right?! Have you ever wanted a cool look, but you couldn't because your styling gel couldn't give you what you needed? We are here to tell you that the Joico Style Reform Matte Clay is the perfect gel for you.

We have tested this product that makes your hair look fabulous. We call it the "curl magnet." This clay-based styler holds where no clay has held before; it holds every piece of your hair with a beautiful light look and makes a great fashion statement.

Perfect choice for you: When you have curly hair that is hard to control, this product will make your hair easier to control. Trust us when we say that Matte Clay will tame your texture into a beautiful wave, calming those curls, and even allowing hair to run wild without fizz. This also works great on short styles to give a fancy look.

The inside secret: Natural resources provide hold without the classic gooey look of traditional styling clay; vitamin E is the go-to ingredient for moisture.

In conclusion, as tested, Joico Style Reform Matte Clay gave us what we needed. So if you ever need great-looking hair for a special occasion, remember that the Joico Style Reform Matte Clay is the perfect gel for you.