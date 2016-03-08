Joyous Music School string quintet plays on ‘Today’ show

Five elementary school kids from Long Island appeared on the “Today” show on Monday with Steve Harvey to help promote his new series called “Little Big Shots,” which begins airing at 8 p.m. March 13, on NBC.

The Joyous String Quintet from the Hicksville-based Joyous Music School played “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon. They’ll be featured in April in an episode of the new series, which spotlights kids with all kinds of talents, according to NBC. “They just came on and they jammed,” Harvey says of the group.

The kids got up at 3 a.m. to make it to Manhattan for the “Today” show gig, says Julian Yu of Jericho, director of the Joyous Music School. “There was no complaining. They all got up on time.”

Two of Yu’s children, Justin, 9, who plays cello, and Christine, 6, who plays violin, are in the quintet. Mickayla Jia, 9, of Jericho, plays violin, and Lau brothers Tyler, 9, and Brendon, 11, of Williston Park, play violin and bass respectively.

To see the “Today” show clip, visit today.com