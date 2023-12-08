USPS 2024 wedding stamps designed by Huntington artist Kim Parker

In Kim Parker’s three decades as a painter, she has seen her artwork adapted just about everywhere — on home décor, stationery, and even behind famous actors on the big screen — but never on a postage stamp. Until now.

Parker, a globally-recognized artist who grew up in Huntington, designed two paintings for the United States Postal Service’s 2024 stamp collection. The new stamps showcasing her bright, watercolor flowers — titled “Celebration Blooms” and “Wedding Blooms” — will go on sale early next year.

“They were painted with all my heart, I can guarantee that,” says Parker, 60.

Huntington native Kim Parker designed two floral postage stamps for the United States Postal Service’s 2024 stamp collection. Photo Credit: ©USPS Credit: ©USPS

Derry Noyes, a Washington, D.C.-based art director for USPS, followed Parker’s career online for many years. When the theme of weddings came up in a meeting, she says she immediately thought of Parker’s lively, colorful pieces and commissioned her to design the postal service’s newest stamps.

“When she sent me the artwork she had in mind, I saw how it would reduce down to stamp size with type,” Noyes says. “The two pieces work together: the 2-ounce for the heavier wedding invitation and the Forever Stamp for the RSVP. It was perfect.”

Parker’s family was the creative type — musicians, painters, and writers from Huntington, where she lived until she was 18 years old. Parker, who now lives in Brooklyn, attended Oberlin College’s Conservatory of Music in Ohio, where she graduated with a degree in flute performance.

In her early 30s, Parker began selling her hand-painted designs. Sales took off, and she launched her own design brand in 2001. She has now sold her designs to many leading retailers in the home furnishing sector in the United States and England, establishing her name within the design world.

Her work has been sold at popular retailers such as Macy’s, Harrods, and Bloomingdale’s, and even appeared in the film "Boyhood" and on television shows such as "Desperate Housewives." But even more meaningful, her work has been a vehicle for healing, hanging on hospital room walls and evoking hope and joy.

“The thing that accompanied me all throughout my life was a paintbrush, which from a very young age you could not rip out of my hands,” Parker says. “Color has always been a driving force for me as a painter.”

It’s those signature bright, gleeful colors in her work that landed her the opportunity to create the two paintings for USPS, which will adorn wedding invitation envelopes this coming year.

“I think these stamps will be extremely popular,” Noyes says. “Not only for use on wedding invitations but for those who want to send letters with a dash of floral beauty for all kinds of occasions.”