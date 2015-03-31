Mother's Facebook apology to woman for her children's behavior goes viral

Kyesha Smith Wood wasn't expecting to become the subject of the Internet's next viral story when she issued a Facebook apology to a woman she had never met.

After finding out that her children had behaved poorly during the screening of a film at a movie theater in Alabama, the mother turned to social media to teach them a lesson.

"This is a long shot, but I'm looking for a woman that was at Tannehill Premier tonight seeing 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m.," she wrote in a Facebook post.

She continued to write that her son informed her that his two teenage sisters "were rude and obnoxious during the movie." Wood's son told her that a woman had approached them after the movie to tell the girls that they had ruined the film for her.

The woman "told them that her husband had been laid off and this was the last movie she would be able to take her daughter to for a while," Wood wrote.

Wood explained that she was hoping to find the woman so that her children could apologize for their disrespectful behavior. And, more than 250,000 likes later, the woman she was searching for replied.

Rebecca Boyd responded saying the post had "brought [her] to tears" and showed her there are "still good people in the world."

After receiving such a great response, Wood wrote a second Facebook post thanking social media for the comments and support.

"I have to admit that the attention that this story has received has been completely shocking to my family," she wrote. "We honestly do not feel that we deserve it and because of that we have been kind of embarrassed by the attention. I am hardly Mother of the Year material."