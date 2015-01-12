Let's get out of here: Kids rate vacations

Hey kids, have you ever wondered what the most popular vacation spot was? I did, so I interviewed 150 sixth-grade students to find out. Here are the top five places we like to visit:

1. Florida

2. Bahamas

3. Los Angeles

4. Aruba

5. Jamaica

With the winter break coming most kids around here are thinking of someplace warm. As you can see, Florida is the most popular. Kids like to go to Disney World, Epcot Center, and just go somewhere that's warm, especially during the school breaks. If I were to travel, Aruba would be the place I would want to go to, over and over again. My family and I visit Aruba every year. It's a great place for kids and adults.