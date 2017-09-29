LI Nets to host family friendly party at Nassau Coliseum

The Long Island Nets will host a free inaugural Tip Off Party with family friendly activities from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 inside NYCB Live, home of the renovated Nassau Coliseum.

There’ll be a Kids Zone, on-court contests, face painting, balloon artists, games, bounce houses and basketball, as well as chances to win Long Island Nets prizes.

Attendees will have the chance to meet and take photos with Long Island Nets players as well as head coach Ronald Nored and the 2017-18 coaching staff. They’ll also see the first public performance by the Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team.

The coliseum is at 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale. Food will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit longislandnets.com.

The 2017-18 season opens at NYCB LIVE at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.