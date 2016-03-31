Life without my dad

My dad died when I was 3 months old. His name was James Adam Barry. It’s been weird without a dad because I feel left out. I feel like I’m the only girl in the world without one. It’s been hard on my mom, too. She really misses him. I asked for a new one but she said, “There is no one like your father.”

I only know him through what my mom has told me. I’ve heard really funny stories about him. Like how he thought a paintball was a gumball once and he ate it. Or how he roasted a marshmallow on a plastic fork and accidentally ate melted plastic. My mom says he was a good soccer player. Maybe that’s where I get my skills from.

Father’s Day is hard, too, but I celebrate it with my Poppy instead. My mom says she’s a “Dom,” half mom and half dad. I think she says that because she does the heavy lifting. It’s hard without a dad, but my mom makes everything all right.