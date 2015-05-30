Kids cooking event at Smith Haven Mall

Young foodies and families can head to the Kidgits Lil Chefs event at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Saturday.

During the event from 1 to 3 p.m., children and their parents can explore cooking through hands-on demonstrations, make a marshmallow sunflower, a macaroni necklace and a chance to decorate their own cookies and chefs' hat to take home.

There will also be food samples from mall restaurants including gluten-free options. Kids will also receive a goody bag.

The event is free for Kidgits Club members. The annual membership is $5, which gives you access to monthly events and activities at Smith Haven Mall. The membership also includes a T-shirt, a birthday gift and discounts. For more information, visit simon.com/kidgits.