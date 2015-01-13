Little Miss Sew It All teaches girls sewing and fashion

Little Miss Sew It All is a sewing studio in East Moriches. It is owned by Miss Melissa. She gives sewing lessons to kids and also runs a summer program, Project Funway. If you want to learn how to sew, this is the place to go.

I have been taking sewing lessons here for a year. Before I started, I had never used a sewing machine. I go to weekly classes, and each month we work on a new project. I have made tote bags, a skirt, an apron, a tie for my dad and other things. I learned so much I asked for a sewing machine for Christmas last year and can sew on my own now, too.

Project Funway is another great way to learn how to sew. You make an entire outfit and then model it in a real fashion show. There are many choices to pick from -- skirts, shorts, tops and dresses, and you get to choose the fabric you want to make it out of. Once you get your outfit made, you get to model it on a runway in front of all your family and friends. There are many people there to see you. The DJ plays all the hot new songs and you get to walk the runway and show off your very own outfit. Every year there is a theme to the show and we all coordinate our outfits to fit the theme.

In Miss Melissa's store she also has projects available that you can buy and work on at home. Chop Sewy projects come in a Chinese food box and each box has a kit inside with everything you need to complete the project. They're so fun. You can also buy fabric and sewing supplies, as well as sewing machines.

When you are in sixth grade, you can be an intern and help during a class once a week while taking lessons on another day. When you are in seventh grade, you can apply for a job being an assistant. If you want to be in the fashion business, this is a great way to get started.

Miss Melissa is so creative. She always comes up with unique ideas for us. You should check out her store: 78 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches, 631-909-3855. You can find them on Facebook, too.