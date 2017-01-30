Living with Asperger’s syndrome

Have you ever heard of Asperger’s syndrome? I have a relative who has it. Asperger’s can either be a gift or an obstacle depending on how you look at it. One amazing thing about my relative is that he is extremely gifted in science and social studies. He can learn things quickly because he can remember certain things very easily. He knows college level science and history, yet he still does not remember his own phone number.

There are some negative parts of Asperger’s. My relative has difficulty in social situations and can sometimes say the wrong things, which can lead to awkward moments. He also has mood swings; he can be incredibly happy in the morning but depressed in the afternoon. There are some things that affect him, like loud sounds. He also hates the thought of wearing jeans. My relative needs certain things to survive the day, like our family’s understanding and medication that may cause side effects.

Asperger’s is a form of autism. His type means he’s really smart and can realize things others with a more severe form cannot. Even though Asperger’s is not fun and can be difficult to live with, my relative and his family are doing a pretty good job.