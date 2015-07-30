Long Island kids play with Itzhak Perlman

Violin virtuoso and conductor Itzhak Perlman will lead more than 55 string students ages 8 to 18 in an open rehearsal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenport High School, 720 Front St.

The Long Island students play violin, viola, cello and double bass, and they have been rehearsing at the East Ends Arts School in Riverhead throughout the month of July in preparation for this event, which is free and open to the public.

Says East End Arts' education director Diane Giardi: "We are honored to collaborate with the Perlman Music Program again this year. This is truly a remarkable experience for our talented local students."

This is the fourth year youth string players of Long Island are collaborating with students from the Perlman Music Program's Student Orchestra, which is made up of outstanding international student musicians.

Following the open rehearsal, the Perlman Music Program's Student Orchestra and Chorus will perform at 7:30 at the same location. A ticket is required for the 7:30 p.m. concert; for more information, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/events.

