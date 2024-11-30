Long Island theaters offering children's shows this winter

It may be miles from Broadway, but Long Island has a happening theater scene in its own right, with entertainment for all ages. Experience the magic of a stage production this winter, from the holiday stories to Disney spectacles to a fairy tale come to life. Escape the cold and get cozy at these three theaters this winter.

The Argyle Theatre

34 W. Main St., Babylon

The Argyle Children’s Theatre will feature two winter productions: Harry Connick Jr.’s “The Happy Elf” (through Jan. 5) and “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” (Feb. 1 through April 6). In the former, a holiday musical comedy, Eubie the elf’s goal is to spread joy throughout the town of Bluesville. Children will enjoy laughs, jazz music, and the power of positivity. “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” is based on the movie series of the same name and sees the kids of classic villains such as Maleficent and Cruella De Vil attend a prep school with children of beloved Disney heroes. It’s up to them to choose the path of good or evil.

“Our children’s shows are fantastic,” said Ann Steinberg, the director of advertising and sponsorship. “The theater is very warm and inviting for families and children of all ages.”

Call the box office at 631-230-3500, or visit argyletheatre.com for shows, theater hours, and ticket prices.

John W. Engeman Theater

250 Main St., Northport

A year-round professional theater, the John W. Engeman Theater will feature two kid-friendly productions this winter: “Frosty” (through Dec. 29) and “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” (Jan. 25 through March 2). In Frosty, the cheerful duo of Frosty and Jenny need help to stop Ethel Pierpot and her evil time machine from melting all of the snow in Chillsville, all while getting the famous snowman home to the North Pole. For Disney fans, sing along to the memorable songs from the beloved film as “Frozen Jr.” tells the magical tale of Elsa and Anna, and the love and powerful bond they share as sisters.

Call the box office at 631-261-2900 or visit engemantheater.com for shows, theater hours, and ticket sales. Special pricing is available for groups.

Theater Three

412 Main St., Port Jefferson

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, “Barnaby Saves Christmas” (through Dec. 28) shows the audience the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah and the holiday season.

“If you’re looking for a wonderful experience for your favorite kids, come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat,” said Tara Grippe, marketing associate for Theater Three. “It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

The fun continues with productions of “Hansel and Gretel” (Jan. 25 through Feb. 8) and “Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz” (Feb. 19 through March 29). The fairy tale siblings explore the woods and take on a witch and wicked stepmother, while Dorothy and her friends travel the yellow brick road and learn the true meaning of friendship.

Call the box office at 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com for shows, theater hours, and ticket sales. Shows run one hour and have select dates