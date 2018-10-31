Mackenzie Foy talks with Kidsday about new 'Nutcracker' movie

Have you ever met a celebrity before? We just did, and it was an amazing experience! We interviewed Mackenzie Foy, who stars as Clara in the new movie “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” at the Oculus in lower Manhattan.

She was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2000. At the age of 3, she began working as a model and then went on to begin her acting career. She has been in 11 productions including “The Conjuring,” “The Little Prince,” “Hawaii Five–0,” and “Wish You Well.” In her newest movie, as Clara, Mackenzie needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. Clara takes a mysterious journey into four realms to retrieve the key and restore harmony to an unstable land.

The first realm, Mackenzie’s personal favorite, is the Land of Snowflakes. The Land of Snowflakes is a “chilling” adventure into a sparkly winter wonderland. The second realm is the Land of Flowers, which invites you through ivy-green grass and tons of beautiful and colorful flowers. The third realm is the Land of Sweets, filled with life-size candies and cotton candy clouds (now that sounds delicious)! The fourth realm is where mystery and darkness live and where they face all of their troubles.

Mackenzie told us she was excited to play the role of Clara in the film because she watched the Nutcracker movies when she was a kid. She admires Clara because she is brave and courageous. This is her first starring role in a movie. She said some of the things that made her successful in a starring role were her concentration and hard work. She told us that one of her best friends on set is Maxamillian Hofgartner, who plays the Nutcracker/toy soldier.

When Mackenzie is not working, she enjoys doing tae kwon do, going to bookstores, doing her schoolwork and spending time with her friends and family. She and her family love going to see movies and going to Disneyland together. In the future, she hopes to become a movie director.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

We asked Mackenzie what advice she has to give kids, and she said, “Get good grades and listen to your parents.”

This was an awesome interview. Mackenzie is a beautiful and kind person. We loved meeting her and having the opportunity to learn more about her, and we all agree this movie is absolutely amazing.

Will Clara find the key she is desperately looking for throughout the movie? Just wait to see it and find out! "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" opens in theaters on Friday.