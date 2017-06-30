Maddie Ziegler, ‘Dance Moms’ star, actress talks with LI kids

We met “Dance Moms” star, actress, and now author Maddie Ziegler when she was in Manhattan recently. Her book, “The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir,” is one we liked a lot.

What made you decide to write this book?

I feel that a lot of people think they know a lot about me because they have seen me on TV, but there are a lot of things that they haven’t found out about me. So I wanted to share some things in my life that I get to do behind the scenes, such as hair and makeup. Some of my friends wrote things in the book, so I just wanted to show those things.

Did you have a say on what pictures made it into your book?

Yes, there were a lot of pictures that were put into the book, and there are a lot of embarrassing ones in there. I am sure you have seen the ones where I am in my old dance pictures. They are really embarrassing, but they make sense.

What didn’t make it into the book that you can share with us?

That is a really good question! I think everything that I wanted in the book made it into the book.

We know from reading your book that you like to draw, stay in your pajamas and eat Goldfish crackers. What else do you like to do in your spare time?

I love to be in my pajamas all the time, and I love to eat snacks like Little Bites — they are so good! In my free time, I like to hang out with my friends. When we are at home we like to make video stars and watch YouTube. I love to go shopping, and I love sushi. We go for sushi all the time. We love to go to the movies. There are so many things we like to do.

Was it difficult for you and some of the other girls on “Dance Moms” to take Abby’s feedback?

Yes, it was. It was very harsh on us sometimes, and sometimes we were given feedback that we really couldn’t handle. I started the show when I was 8 years old, and it was hard on us sometimes. We got through it. As long as we were together, we were all right.

We read that you still keep in touch with the other girls from “Dance Moms,” but do you still stay in touch with Chloe?

We don’t keep in touch anymore. I feel like everyone is doing their own things now. I have moved on from “Dance Moms” and a lot of the others have done so too, so we are all doing our own thing. The girls who are in the book are the ones that I keep in touch with.

You have been described as joyful, caring and genuine. How do you stay so positive?

I feel like there are a lot of kids who are in the entertainment world that are sometimes brats. I like to set a really good example for kids your age. I know that there are a lot of people who look up to me and I am their inspiration, so I would never want to be rude or have them think that I am better than other people. I think it is important to stay humble and grounded.

Sia told you to stay humble and be grateful. Why do you think that is the best advice?

I think it is the best advice. Let’s say that when I get bigger it is important to stay grounded, because people work with you and they always want you to be a great person to work with. You don’t want to be someone who is a brat or is needy.

Do you have any other good advice that you have learned along the way?

Yes. Sia taught me that if I am not having fun with what I am doing or I am being overworked, it is important to let someone know to make sure you are loving what you are doing.

What has changed since you have become a celebrity?

I don’t really consider myself a celebrity. I feel like I am just a girl from Pittsburgh, but if you were to consider me that, I would say what has changed is that I am lot more busy than I was a few years ago. I don’t have much time to hang out with friends from home. I am barely ever in Pittsburgh anymore. I am home-schooled now.

You have danced on a hit show, starred in music videos, toured the world and appeared on TV and movies, and now you’ve written a best-selling book. What do you consider your next adventure?

I don’t know. There is so much that I want to do. I want to do more movies. We travel a lot, but there are still a lot of cool places that I want to go. As you probably have seen in my book, I am obsessed with hair and makeup. I think it would be cool to do a makeup line. That is like a dream of mine.

What is your favorite way to be approached by fans?

I like it when they are super nice and sweet and ask for a picture rather than just take a picture and run away. I like it when fans introduce themselves and ask politely.

Do you plan to come out with your own perfume? Will it be vanilla-scented?

You know I like vanilla! Maybe I should come out with my own perfume. You have given me inspiration. Now I am going to make a perfume.

Do you think you will marry Zac Efron?

If he was younger, yes. Here is the thing: I think he is a little too old for me. I think it just in my dreams.

Your YouTube channel has lots of makeup tips for girls. What about boys?

I am sorry if they are boring to you [lots of laughs]! I have a goofy sense of humor so I want to make a lot more funny videos on YouTube and make them for boys too, so they don’t have to watch the boring makeup tutorials.