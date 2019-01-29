Magic Tracks remote-controlled car set is worth a spin

Magic Tracks RC (As Seen on TV) is a toy that lets you make your own track and control your car around the track.

Some good things about the Magic Tracks are that you have a remote control that can make the car go forward, stop, reverse and go turbo, and it also runs the horn, flashing lights and its own theme song. The tracks glow in the dark, and when the car moves it has flashing lights, which are pretty cool to see. These tracks are pretty much geared for younger kids between the ages of 3 and 7 as the track is easy to snap together. The track rolls up for easy cleanup and storage. You can use it indoors or outdoors and on many surfaces. The car itself has a mute mode so it will not make any sounds.

Some bad things about the Magic Tracks are that it does not have as many pieces as the original, although the original does not have the remote control. It comes with only one car so you cannot race your friends.

Those are some pros and cons about the Magic Tracks RC. In the end it was a fun toy to play with and would be really fun if younger kids played with it because we both had it as little kids and loved it.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Jennifer Spaccaforno’s sixth-grade English class, North Country Road Middle School, Miller Place