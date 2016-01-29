Make a visit to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is a fast-food restaurant newly introduced to Long Island that only serves hand-breaded, white meat chicken. This weekend, the line was all the way out the door, but it moved quickly. It was so crowded.

Now let’s talk about food. As you may know, Chick-fil-A is an all-chicken restaurant. Fried, grilled, baked. “They even have chicken for breakfast,” said Dean, the manager’s brother in-law, who was so nice he asked if we wanted to see how they make their lemonade. “Come on, I’ll show you” he exclaimed so even the booth next to us could hear. We followed him through the “Employees Only” door and found ourselves in the kitchen. That’s where we met Hans.

Hans is a very patient man who makes lemonade all day. The day we met him, he made about 11 full containers. That’s almost 700 lemons! That may sound like a lot, but not for Hans. Finally, he just adds water and a little sugar to the lemons, and that’s how Chick-fil-A makes their freshly squeezed lemonade.

After that, we asked Dean a few more questions. When we were done, Dean said he had a surprise and dashed back into the kitchen. About a minute later, he came back with a small bag. He told us “Open it,” so we took a look. Inside there was a batch of freshly baked Chocolate Chunk Chick-fil-A Cookies. “Thanks a lot,” we all said. “My pleasure,” he announced. And as the cows say, “Eat Mor Chikin!”

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Take a visit if you are in the area! 5184 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station