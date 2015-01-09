Make decorative ceramic pieces out of clay

I love making ceramics! Ceramics are objects made out of clay. I have made 22 ceramic pieces and I have been doing this since I was 6 by attending classes at the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck. They will teach you everything you need to know and it is so much fun working with the wet clay to make your special pieces. Once you have finished sculpting your piece, they will put it in the kiln so that it will harden. Then when it comes out, you should paint it. When you finish painting your piece, you should put glaze on it. Glaze looks like pink paint, but it will become clear when it comes out of the kiln.

The Arts Center is at 113 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck (goldcoastarts.org). Besides classes you can have your birthday party there, too. Over three years, I have made countless pieces of ceramics. I've made pencil holders, bowls, bells, a mirror, a plant pot, plates and other decorative pieces.