Making Charmazing bracelets

Charmazing Deluxe Charm Bracelet Kit (Wooky Entertainment) is an amazing way to get creative and have fun. These wonderful bracelets have great personality. All you have to do is use your imagination. These bracelets can be a little hard to make at first, but you'll get the hang of it. Charmazing Bracelets are fragile and easy to break, so take care of yours.

Making my Charmazing bracelet took time, reading directions all the way to the finished product. Charmazing does tend to fall apart. But, I love the way it turned out. I wish the lock, which holds the bracelet together, was a little stronger. I believe that beads are worse than the string when it comes to Charmazing. These bracelets remind me a lot of the Alex and Ani bracelets. I had one, but it came off and got run over by a car. Now I have Charmazing and it is like the same thing.

Rating: 3.5 smiles