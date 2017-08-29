Malverne girl to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at U.S. Open

Vivienne Coletta, 10, of Malverne, is scheduled to sing “America the Beautiful” between evening tennis matches on Sept. 1 at the U.S. Open in Queens.

Vivienne is one of 12 vocalists, all 14 years old or younger, who will perform patriotic songs during the night sessions of the 2017 U.S. Open, which began Monday, as well as on Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, held this past weekend at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“I like to sing because it makes me happy. When I’m bored, it makes me feel more motivated to do something,” Vivienne says. She especially loves to sing musical theater songs including “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from “Mary Poppins.” The soon-to-be fifth-grader attended musical theater camp this summer at Molloy College in Rockville Centre.

Vivienne submitted an audition tape along with more than 200 other performers to win a spot in this year’s 10th anniversary of the U.S. Open Anthem Auditions. She was then asked to perform in person in Manhattan.

“Maybe they thought I had a good voice,” Vivienne says of why she was chosen.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other winners this year are from states including New Jersey, Arizona, Florida and Hawaii.