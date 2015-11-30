Maverix electric skateboard review: Fun way to get around

I was very excited to get the Maverix USA California Batman skateboard. I’ve never ridden a skateboard before, but this wasn’t too hard. The skateboard has a handheld remote control and comes in four sizes. The remote has two lights if you want to ride at night. The recommended age is 14 and older but for a 9-year-old I think I did pretty well. A horn is on the remote. It is heavy because of the motor, but it is very flexible and easy to maneuver.

What I like best: Overall I think this is a pretty great product for certain things such as driving short distances. I think it was fun to ride it to my friend Peyton’s house and let her try. She enjoyed it too. I would recommend it to kids who like getting around on wheels. Remember to always wear a helmet and safety gear. My only problem is they are very expensive: more than $300.

Rating: 4.5 smiles