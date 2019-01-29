Things to DoFamily

Get the scoop on McNulty's Ice Cream Parlor

Kidsday reporter Desiree Clasen at McNulty's Ice Cream Parlor in Miller Place. Credit: Clasen family

By Desiree ClasenKidsday Reporter

McNulty’s is an ice cream parlor in Miller Place and it is a favorite for kids and parents in our town. They have a homemade recipe for the ice cream that everybody loves. The parlor has been around for a while now. 

A couple named Jim and Gail McNulty knew they wanted to run a business together so they opened up McNulty’s.   

My school, North Country Road Middle School, is close to McNulty’s. Students walk to McNulty’s after school to have a break with friends and eat ice cream. McNulty’s is a well-organized family business that has the best ice cream. Besides having great ice cream and other treats, it is a fun place to relax after a long day at school.

Info: 153 N. Country Rd., Miller Place, 631-474-3543

Jennifer Spaccaforno’s sixth-grade English class, North Country Road Middle School, Miller Place

