Meeting Bebop and Rocksteady from ‘TMNT: Out of the Shadows’

After seeing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” we went back to Manhattan to talk with Gary Anthony Williams who stars as Bebop and WWE superstar wrestler Stephen “Sheamus” Farrelly, who stars as Rocksteady.

Do you think that your character matches your personality?

Gary: A little bit. I like to have fun a lot like he does, but I don’t like to go around breaking things and beating up Turtles. So a little.

How long did it take you guys to get into your costumes each day?

Sheamus: That took about 1 1⁄2 hours. Because they had to put all the tattoos on. We had two people to help get Gary’s pants on. The makeup was the hardest part. The costume was easy, the chains and all the rings and stuff, but it was the makeup and the tattoos, and Gary had a mohawk.

Gary: When I was a human being I had a big purple mohawk. They had to glue that on my head every day. It didn’t hurt at all. There was a special glue they used. They took it off with a little bit of rubbing alcohol.

How did it feel to be the enemies in the movie?

Sheamus: Great!

Gary: Great! Lots of fun. Because here’s the thing you got to remember. How many turtles are there? Four. How many of us are there? Two. That means each of us is twice as strong as a Turtle. Two of us to bring down those four weak little Turtles.

What do you like about the Turtles?

Gary: The Turtles themselves? I like how they have their own personalities and they are really out there to help do good.

Sheamus: I like the fact they they’re brothers and they’re very close. As a family of brothers they argue, but they still love each other and they’ll stick by each other and they’re there for each other.

Gary: And, they want to help people, too.

Sheamus: They help to save the city. I admire that.

Gary, since you are a comedian, we were wondering if you were funny as a kid, too.

Gary: I come from a big family. I have six sisters and two brothers, and everybody in my family is funny. I might be the least funny person in my family. And my dad had a very dry sense of humor. And my mother was always telling us lies. She would tell my brothers and sisters, “You know, when you were born, you guys all had tails,” and we all believed it. She would tell us these crazy stories. So everybody in my family was funny.

What was the ooze you guys got shot with in the film?

Sheamus: Purple ooze of Dimension X.

Gary: And do you know what it does, the purple ooze? It awakens the dormant gene inside of you. Like in real life inside your body you have these genes that make your hair straight or they make your hair curly, and then you might have a dormant gene that if it was awoken, instead of curly hair you might have straight hair. It brought out a warthog in me.

What’s your favorite scene from the movie?

Sheamus: I want to say the scene where we change from ourselves into the rhino and the warthog. We just had so much fun wrecking the labs. That’s my favorite scene.

Gary: That’s either my favorite scene or the scene where we are in the bar and Shredder comes up to us.

Are April [Megan Fox] and Casey [Stephen Amell] really an item? If not, is she available?

Gary: I would say that they’re not yet an item.

Sheamus: No, but I think something could definitely really happen there.

Gary: I saw love in their eyes!

What was the hardest scene to shoot?

Gary: Maybe the scene in the lab where we change.

Sheamus: That was hard because we had to like change from human.

Gary: We were banging against the wall, knocking down this big canister.

Who was your best friend on the set?

Gary: This guy.

Sheamus: This guy.

Sheamus, what was it like to be a leprechaun wrestler?

Sheamus: I was the biggest baddest leprechaun wrestler ever.

Sheamus, how did you come up with your symbols?

Sheamus: Because I’m Irish, the biggest symbol is the Celtic cross. All over Ireland and the West Coast, like all the churches and the cemeteries they’re there for 1,000 years. The Celtic cross is everywhere and it’s a very big Irish symbol.

Did you get a tattoo of it?

Sheamus: No, I don’t have any tattoos.

Gary: In the movie they had to paint tattoos on him every day.

How did you get into acting?

Gary: I got into acting by a computer error. I was in high school and I signed up for a different class and it put me in an acting class. I got in it and I liked it. It was so much fun for me so I stayed in it.

Sheamus: I got in it just because of the WWE. I always wanted to be a WWE superstar. It’s been great. Four times world champion. People from Paramount asked me if I was interested in playing Rocksteady, and I was like, “Are you kidding me? Where do I sign up?”

What was your favorite snack on the set?

Gary: Every morning we had a little bit of difference in them, but we would eat this: sliced bananas, pineapple, almond butter. I would put some blueberries on top of mine.

Sheamus: Great question. I would put blueberries, too, but I would get some Greek yogurt and mix it all together. It was the best.

Gary: And sometimes in the middle of the day we would eat it. Sliced banana, almond butter, blueberries or some kind of fruit on it and then if you want the yogurt.

Sheamus: We literally ate that nonstop.

Sheamus, have you ever gone face to face with John Cena?

Sheamus: Yes, I have. And guess who won?

Gary: You did!

Sheamus: I took two WWE world championships off John Cena. How many did he take off of me? Zero.

How did it feel to be beaten up by a sock puppy on the show “Dustin the Turkey”?

Sheamus: Wow. How did you see that? It was a turkey. A very strong turkey. I felt really bad. I was really embarrassed. Everybody knew about it and to this day I cannot look a turkey in the eye.