Melt Bakery's super sandwiches of ice cream and cookies

Do you like ice cream? Of course you do. Do you like cookies? Of course! What if you were able to have a cookie-and-ice-cream sandwich?

We visited Melt Bakery in Manhattan to taste and discover how they are made. They are the freshest, most delicious snacks ever.

Friends Julian Plyter and Kareem Hamady started this bakery in 2010. You will love it there because it has all different kinds of ice cream sandwiches. I went there with a few of my classmates to check this place out and to meet the owner, Julian.

We were able to go in the back and see how they actually make the ice cream. They mix it in a giant mixer and then pour the ice cream into circular molds that become the inside of the sandwich. There are two top sellers: The first one is the Classic, which has vanilla ice cream with a chocolate chip walnut cookie. The other top seller is the Lovelot, which has cream cheese ice cream and a red velvet cookie. Yum! They are both so delicious, but my favorite was the Cocoa Daddy, which has salted caramel ice cream and a chocolate brownie cookie.

When you are in New York City, you need to get to Melt Bakery, where the ice cream sandwiches are out of this world! I hope you have a chance to try this amazing treat. During the summer they also have snack carts on the High Line and in Madison Square Park.

Melt Bakery is located at 132 Orchard St.; 646-535-6358, meltbakery.com