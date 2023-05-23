'Monster High Live' makes its Nassau Coliseum debut this fall

"Monster High Live" is launching its first North American tour this fall, including a stop in Uniondale at Nassau Coliseum Nov. 17 through 19.

The stage production will have an original storyline and singing and dancing. It will feature Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein and other teenage children of monsters and mythical creatures as they get ready for the school’s annual Monster Ball. Casting is in progress for the show, which will include songs from the digital series and "Monster High: The Movie," such as “Monster High Fright Song” and “Three of Us.”

The show is produced by Family Entertainment Live and Full Stop Productions, in association with Mattel. Mattel introduced Monsters High in 2010, and today's merchandise includes dolls, accessories and apparel.

“We feel a great responsibility to accurately translate the vibrant themes, characters, costumes, songs and settings of Monster High into a live stage show that the passionate fang-dom will embrace,” producer Nancy Hutson said in a press release.

The tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Peoria, Illinois. It will move to the Kings Theater in Brooklyn Nov. 25 to 26, directly after Uniondale. Tickets are on sale now at monsterhighlive.com and start at $29 plus fees. A VIP Monster Ball Dance Party starts one hour prior to the show for a $65 fee in addition to a ticket; it includes photo opportunities with characters.