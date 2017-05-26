Netflix survey polls dads around the world on their favorite cartoons

A Netflix survey has found that 85 percent of dads around the world plan to pass down their favorite cartoons they grew up with to their kids.

Netflix Kids polled more than 7,000 parents around the world and found that "Inspector Gadget" and "Spider-Man" were among the top cartoons on dad's list of favorites. The 2015 poll also found that 75 percent feel like a kid again after watching their favorite childhood cartoons and 76 percent said it helps them teach life lessons to their kids.

"The Saturday morning cartoon tradition we grew up with lives on with Netflix, but now families can choose when they want to watch those nostalgic shows together," Erik Barmack, vice president of global content acquisition, said in a news release. "From 'Transformers' and 'The Smurfs' to 'My Little Pony' and 'Pokemon,' dads are passing down some of the greats already."

Superheroes ranked high around the world with shows like "Spider-Man," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Marvel's "Avengers" when asked what shows dads are most looking forward to passing down.

There are also some cultural differences between countries. Dads in the U.S. perfer "Inspector Gadget," dads in Brazil love "Tom and Jerry," British dads are loyal to "Danger Mouse" while Candadian dads put "The Smurfs" on the top of their list. French dads prefer "Asterix," German dads favor "Pippi Longstocking" and Mexican dads really like "The Pink Panther."

But not all dads are created equal, especially when it comes to watching TV with their kids. U.S. dads are most likely to let their kids stay up late while Mexican dads say they let their kids be king of the remote. Brazilian dads say they make the best snacks and French dads think they choose the coolest shows.

American dads' list of what they like to watch with their kids includes:

"Inspector Gadget"

"Scooby Doo"

"The Smurfs"

"Spider-Man"

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

Moms are nostalgic as well. "Care Bears" tops mom's list of cartoons she grew up with that she's planning to pass down.

Families can find these and other shows at netflix.com/heirloom.