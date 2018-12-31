Things to DoFamily

New Year's resolution: Let's be silly in 2019

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Mia SalernoKidsday Reporter

It’s New Year’s Day, and it is time to start with a clean slate and have a few resolutions to make it the best year ever.

I came up with a few silly resolutions for 2019. I hope my ideas make your year better!

  • Do 10 jumping jacks every morning
  • Stop playing video games and play in real life
  • Get dressed in less than one minute
  • Make funny faces every morning to exercise your facial muscles
  • Sing a song every day to your family
  • Tell a joke to your family every day
  • Do at least one math problem a day
  • Don’t act like an animal
  • Brush your teeth four times a day
  • Sing the ABCs while doing 20 burpees
  • Wake up the house by singing cock-a-doodle-doo every morning

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale

Didn't find what you were looking for?