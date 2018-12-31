New Year's resolution: Let's be silly in 2019
It’s New Year’s Day, and it is time to start with a clean slate and have a few resolutions to make it the best year ever.
I came up with a few silly resolutions for 2019. I hope my ideas make your year better!
- Do 10 jumping jacks every morning
- Stop playing video games and play in real life
- Get dressed in less than one minute
- Make funny faces every morning to exercise your facial muscles
- Sing a song every day to your family
- Tell a joke to your family every day
- Do at least one math problem a day
- Don’t act like an animal
- Brush your teeth four times a day
- Sing the ABCs while doing 20 burpees
- Wake up the house by singing cock-a-doodle-doo every morning
Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale