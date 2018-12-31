New Year's resolution: Let's be silly in 2019

It’s New Year’s Day, and it is time to start with a clean slate and have a few resolutions to make it the best year ever.

I came up with a few silly resolutions for 2019. I hope my ideas make your year better!

Do 10 jumping jacks every morning

Stop playing video games and play in real life

Get dressed in less than one minute

Make funny faces every morning to exercise your facial muscles

Sing a song every day to your family

Tell a joke to your family every day

Do at least one math problem a day

Don’t act like an animal

Brush your teeth four times a day

Sing the ABCs while doing 20 burpees

Wake up the house by singing cock-a-doodle-doo every morning

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale