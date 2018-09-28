Our school obstacle course

We love the obstacle course at our school.

In gym we have a giant obstacle course set up every year in January. The fourth- and fifth-grade students get to help set it up. Here are some of the obstacles: rock wall, tires, rope ladder, high beam cargo net, net bridge, basketball, balancing station, pegboard steps, cargo net, medium balance beam, pullups or flexed-arm hang, low parallel bars and high parallel bars. There are a lot more, and we love them all.

Some of the kids like to sit around and watch a movie that the phys. ed. teacher puts on, but not us — we like to help set up the balance beams and the mats for the ropes and the cargo net.

One of Grace’s favorite obstacles is the swinging ropes. At the swinging ropes, you swing to the end of the mat and then you hop over a gold mountain. And then if you’re up to the test, you get to jump onto the red mountain. She also loves the cargo net. At the top of the cargo net there’s a bell, which you ring when you are done.

Ursula Gavan and Gina Romano’s fourth-grade class, Sunrise Drive Elementary School, Sayville