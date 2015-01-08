On deck with Pokémon cards

I've been collecting Pokémon cards since I was 3. My mom bought me one pack of cards because she thought I would enjoy them. When I started to play with them, I realized they were so much fun!

You can battle people with a 67-card deck, trade them or play coin games by flipping the cards. I have more than 40,000 Pokémon cards.

There are also attacks at the bottom of each card. You need energies to use attacks, which come in packs along with regular cards. There are 14 types.

You can purchase Pokémon cards at many stores, including Target and Toys R Us.