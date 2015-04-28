Our eventful school

Our school does a lot of special things. Throughout the school year we have special events that take place in school in periods of days or weeks. Here are a couple of the events that take place:

FIFTH-GRADE OLYMPICS It is a day where most of the fifth-graders in our district go to the North or South High School to do outdoor sporting activities. There are many activities, like the long jump and relay races. The long jump is a long ruler spread out onto the ground. You jump and try to land farther than your opponents. The relays are a series of obstacles your team must complete before any other team.

RESPECT WEEK This a week when the whole school stands up to different forms of bullying. One day we wear stripes to school. S.T.R.I.P.E. stands for Standing Together Respecting Individuality Personality and Equity. Another day, we wear pajamas to represent putting bad words to bed. On Superhero Day, we wear whatever we think makes a superhero a superhero.