Our school has a talented and exciting performing arts group

The Performing Arts Club at Our Lady of Mercy Regional School is led by first grade teacher Mrs. Hunt. The group sings religious hymns such as "Ave Maria." The club puts on a play in the winter and a spring concert. The play in the winter is about the birth of Jesus. In the spring concert, the group performs songs that might be from different movies, like "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story." They also sing older songs you probably haven't heard before, like "Wind Beneath My Wings" by Bette Midler. The Performing Arts Club at Our Lady of Mercy is a very talented and exciting chorus group. I think you should look into joining the performing arts group at your school!