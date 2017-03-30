Our school’s performance of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Have you ever heard of the musical “Singin’ in the Rain”? It is a great musical, and this year our school performed it. All three grades were able to participate in this performance.

Beginning in October, students auditioned for different parts in the show. They rehearsed every day until the performance in March. The show this year was an amazing performance that was enjoyed by students, parents and relatives alike.

The play’s musical features include choreography that allows everyone their moments to shine. There are complicated musical arrangements with small ensembles as well as large ones. The kids that participated had to read their lines and memorize them. The director, Kristen Aguilo, said that it took a lot of courage for the kids to go up on the stage and sing and act in front of an audience.

Putting the musical together is exciting and challenging because each member of the play has to work together. It also helps the cast learn how to work together as a group. “Singin’ in the Rain” was an awesome musical, and job well done by the cast at our school!