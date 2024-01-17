Painting and crafting workshops for kids on Long Island

Kids and parents can venture to not-so-typical places this winter to create works of art. Running errands at Home Depot doesn't have to be met with sighs from the kids. The construction supply store offers free crafting workshops for children on a monthly basis, so you can let their imaginations run wild while you shop for light fixtures. Or, plan a night of family fun where you can paint while you eat.

Sarah Baecher, owner of traveling art company Luna Blue, leads a painting class at California Pizza Kitchen in Huntington equipped with art supplies, snacks and a familiar character to paint. “We all paint together, step by step,” she says. “If we’re painting Harry Potter’s castle, we’ll all paint the bottom of the canvas, then the top, and use a stencil to draw the castle in the middle. It’s all about making memories and having experiences as a group.”

Here are four nontraditional painting spaces where kids can bring out their inner Picasso.

California Pizza Kitchen

160 Walt Whitman Rd., South Huntington

Paint a Harry Potter, Disney or Pokémon picture while munching on snacks and drinks. During each event, kids and parents gather in a section filled with art supplies and everyone gets a canvas.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cost $35 per person includes snack and drink for kids, drink for adults. Events offered Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. upcoming events: Jan. 21, 23, 28 and 30; register online or pay at the restaurant

More info: lunablueevents.com, 631-278-2377

Soulshine Art Studio

146 Main St., Port Washington

Dvora Troshane, owner of Soulshine Art Studio in Port Washington, teaches painting classes to kids. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Kids paint with quality supplies ranging from watercolors to neo-watercolor pastels, to acrylics to gold leafing at this studio. Soothing music or yoga chants play in the background. Owner Dvora Troshane explains, “My studio is a nurturing space that focuses on giving children permission to explore their artistic creativity, while also learning the tools they’ll need to do that.” To encourage kids to tap into their intuitive selves, she’ll show them how to paint a face with their eyes closed.

Cost Starting at $40

More info 516-944-3142, daratroshane.com

Home Depot

Multiple locations

Long Island Home Depot stores offer workshops for littles on the first Saturday of each month. Parents and kids aged 5-12 can build Valentine's baskets in February and butterfly houses in March. A different themed project is offered every month. Store associates help participants follow step-by-step instructions, as kids work with hand tools and paint.

Cost Free workshops 9 a.m. to noon while supplies last, register online

More info 800-430-3376, homedepot.com/workshops

Nassau County Museum of Art

1 Museum Dr., Roslyn

The Nassau County Museum in Roslyn will host Saturday painting parties through March. Credit: Katie Aragon

Families can visit the museum and participate in the Family Saturdays art making program. Different art projects are offered every Saturday based on what families see in the current museum exhibit, Our Gilded Age, through March 10.

Cost $10 for ages 4 -16, $20 adults, register online. Upcoming Family Saturdays Jan. 20, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24

More info 516-484-9338