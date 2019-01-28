Forget pillow fights, try fluffy sumo wrestling for a fun time 

We were hanging out and were trying to think of something fun to do. We thought of pillow fighting, but that seemed too basic. We kept thinking of ideas and eventually thought of sumo wrestling with pillows!

We first gathered a bunch of fluffy pillows. Then we brought the pillows downstairs and put them in our homemade arena. Our arena was the floor covered with gymnastics mats. Then we stuffed the pillows in our shirts and counted, “3, 2, 1, GO!” and started the fight. Kayla won every time! (Poor Mia!)

It was a very fun experience for both of us! We weren’t bored after that! Our rules were simple — just try to knock our opponent to the ground, but you can only bounce off each other. If you use your hands, then you lose the round.

Jennifer Spaccaforno’s sixth-grade English class, North Country Road Middle School, Miller Place