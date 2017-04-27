Poll: Do animals have emotions?

We asked 71 fifth-graders: Do animals have emotions?

Out of everyone surveyed, 65 students voted “yes,” animals do have emotions; six said they didn’t know. There were no votes for “no.”

Some believe animals do have emotions because they have researched that dogs can read emotions on our faces. Others believe animals just use their instincts.

In our opinion, we feel that animals do have emotions. One of us who has cats knows that the cats love her as much as she loves them.

So give your pets a hug today. They may just try to hug you back!